Ayitey Powers affirms he's not retired from boxing

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Veteran Ghanaian boxer, Ayitey Powers, has clarified that he has not retired from boxing and is still capable of competing at a high level.

Ayitey Powers vs Bukom Banku
Speaking at the press conference for his upcoming boxing promotion event at the Game Pack office, Powers expressed his intention to participate in future promotions. "Myself, as Ayitey Powers, I'll fight. Not now, maybe in the next 3 or 4 promotions,"

He emphasized, "I have not hung my gloves yet. If I had, the GBA president would have known. If I decide to retire, I'll inform the public."

The boxing event, named "Power of the Fists," is scheduled to take place on June 29th at the Bukom Boxing Arena. It will feature several undercard matches leading up to the main event between Ernest Akushey "Bahubahli" and Elvis Ahorgah "Soldier Boxer."

The victor of the main event will receive the National Super Middleweight Belt as their prize.

