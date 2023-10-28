The match, held at the Stade de l’Amitié Général Mathieu Kerekou, demonstrated the strength and skill of the Ghanaian team as they claimed a well-deserved win in the first leg of the tie.
Black Queens thumps Benin in impressive 3-0 in 2024 Olympic Games qualifier
Nora Häuptle and her Queens, have secured an impressive 3:0 win over their counterparts from Benin in the first leg of the 2024 Olympic Games qualifiers in Cotonou on Friday, October 27, 2023.
Recommended articles
A splendid control of the first half by the Black Queens of Ghana with a single goal separating the two teams at halftime. The breakthrough came from a penalty kick awarded to Ghana, which was expertly converted by the prolific goal-scorer, Doris Boaduwaa.
Ghana returned from recess with a strong performance scoring two more goals, netted by Gifty Assifuah, in the 73rd and 78th minutes, further solidifying Ghana's lead and securing a convincing 3-0 victory.
Following this impressive win, the Black Queens will return to Ghana and begin preparations for the upcoming reverse fixture of the tie, scheduled to be played on Tuesday, October 31.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh