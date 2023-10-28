Black Queens thumps Benin in impressive 3-0 in 2024 Olympic Games qualifier

A splendid control of the first half by the Black Queens of Ghana with a single goal separating the two teams at halftime. The breakthrough came from a penalty kick awarded to Ghana, which was expertly converted by the prolific goal-scorer, Doris Boaduwaa.

Ghana returned from recess with a strong performance scoring two more goals, netted by Gifty Assifuah, in the 73rd and 78th minutes, further solidifying Ghana's lead and securing a convincing 3-0 victory.