I studied building construction in school – Bukom Banku's son

Emmanuel Ayamga

Abu Kamoko, the son of Bukom Banku, has disclosed that he studied Building Construction in school despite choosing to become a boxer.

Abu Kamoko: Bukom Banku's son says he studied building construction in school
Abu Kamoko: Bukom Banku's son says he studied building construction in school

The amateur boxer is aiming to follow in the footsteps of his father, who was a pugilist for over two decades.

Abu, who’s nicknamed Ambitious Tilapia, captured the attention of Ghanaians when he reached the final of the 86kg cruiserweight category during the 2023 African Games.

Abu Kamoko: Bukom Banku's son secures medal for Ghana at African Games
Abu Kamoko: Bukom Banku’s son secures medal for Ghana at African Games Pulse Ghana

He, however, had to settle for a silver medal after losing to Algerian opponent Kanouni Ousama in the final.

Speaking about his development so far, Abu said he now aims to qualify for the upcoming Olympic Games in Paris.

He also shared some information on his educational background, revealing that he studied Building Construction in school.

I started boxing in Bukom because Bukom is the home of boxing… I gained some education, I attended school at Afadjato Senior High Technical School. I studied Building Construction,” he told Adom TV.

“But I don’t practice it, because right now if I build a house for you, it will collapse. I’ve put the building and construction aside to concentrate on boxing. My dream is to be a boxing champion.”

Meanwhile, Ghana ended the African Games with four gold medals from boxing after Joseph Commey, Samuel Takyi, Amadu Mohammed and Mohammed Aryeetey all won their final bouts.

