I studied building construction in school – Bukom Banku’s son

Abu, who’s nicknamed Ambitious Tilapia, captured the attention of Ghanaians when he reached the final of the 86kg cruiserweight category during the 2023 African Games.

He, however, had to settle for a silver medal after losing to Algerian opponent Kanouni Ousama in the final.

Speaking about his development so far, Abu said he now aims to qualify for the upcoming Olympic Games in Paris.

He also shared some information on his educational background, revealing that he studied Building Construction in school.

“I started boxing in Bukom because Bukom is the home of boxing… I gained some education, I attended school at Afadjato Senior High Technical School. I studied Building Construction,” he told Adom TV.

“But I don’t practice it, because right now if I build a house for you, it will collapse. I’ve put the building and construction aside to concentrate on boxing. My dream is to be a boxing champion.”

