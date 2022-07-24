Watch: Isaac Dogboe earns title shot after beating Joet Gonzalez

Dogboe made a fine start to the bout and landed a couple of heavy punches, which got Gonzalez shaken in the early exchanges.

However, the American boxer regained his composure as the fight wore on and began to land some punches of his own.

The ninth round swung back in Dogboe’s favour as one of his right hooks stalled Gonzalez and he ended up winning by split decision after 10 rounds.

On the judges’ card, Patrick Morley scored in favour of Gonzalez at 96-94, but Tim Cheatham and Mike Fitzgerald both had Dogboe as the winner on their cards by 96-94.

"My journey could be a Hollywood blockbuster movie," said Dogboe after his latest win.

"It doesn't matter what fight you're in. Regardless of wherever there is darkness, keep on going through it. Because at the end of the day you will surely see the light at the end of the tunnel."

"I want to say thanks to Joet Gonzalez. He's a true warrior. Whoever the champions are, they should watch out. The 'Royal Storm,' I am back, baby!"