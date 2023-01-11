Isaac Dogboe: WBC orders Ghanaian boxer to fight Mark Magsayo in title eliminator

The winner of the title eliminator is expected to be in pole position to fight for a belt in the featherweight division.

“The WBC hereby orders the start of the free negotiations period pursuant to the WBC Rules and Regulations for the final eliminator between Isaac Dogboe and Mark Magsayo in the featherweight division,” the WBC president said.

“If there is no agreement between parties, the WBC will conduct a purse offer on Tuesday, January 31 at the WBC headquarters in Mexico City under the WBC Purse Offer Procedures.”

Dogboe has earned himself a shot at the WBC title after defeating Joet Gonzalez in his last bout by a split decision in July 2022.

The 28-year-old made a fine start to the bout and landed a couple of heavy punches, which got Gonzalez dazed in the early exchanges.

On the judges’ card, Patrick Morley scored in favour of Gonzalez at 96-94, but Tim Cheatham and Mike Fitzgerald both had Dogboe as the winner on their cards by 96-94.

Meanwhile, the President of the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA), Abraham Kotei Neequaye, believes Dogboe will soon become a two-time world champion.

“We are happy because, we are getting closer to a world title, this is another elimination bout and at this moment, Isaac happens to be the eye of Ghana,” the GBA boss said.

“One thing about Dogboe is his discipline, we know he will go bring the title. By the end of the year, we will bring the World title to Ghana and we will need your prayers and support.