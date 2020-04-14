Speaking to broadcast journalist Nana Aba Anamoah on the topic, the boxer said “there is no disease” like that.

He argued that, he would only believe the virus is real, when government begins showing videos of persons who died from the virus.

When brought to his attention that over 500 persons have already tested positive for COVID-19, Bukom Banku replied that, just like himself, most people in the Bukom community don’t believe the virus is real.

“The disease hasn’t come to Bukom…show them [dead persons] on the TV. We haven’t seen them on TV so we don’t believe it,” the boxer said.

“China and Italy are showing bodies of people who have died but Ghana hasn’t done that. We in Bukom don’t believe it.”

Meanwhile, Ghana’s total Coronavirus (COVID-19) count currently stands at 566.

Watch Bukom Banku’s ‘exchanges’ with Nana Aba below: