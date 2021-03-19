The London based club was paired with the 2004 winners in the draw at the UEFA headquarters in Switzerland this morning.

Reigning champions Bayern Munich will face French champions Paris Saint Germain (PSG) while English champions Liverpool will battle 13-time winners Real Madrid.

Manchester City will face Borussia Dortmund in the other pairing in the quarterfinals.

Below is the full draw:

Chelsea vs Porto

PSG vs Bayern

Liverpool vs Real Madrid

Manchester City vs Dortmund

Semi-final pairings:

Bayern/PSG vs Man city/Dortmund

Porto/Chelsea ve Liverpool/Madrid