Coach Nora Hauptle's impressive wins since taking over as Black Queens coach

During these last 8 games, the Black Queens have not only won every match but have also displayed remarkable goal-scoring ability, netting a total of 29 goals, while maintaining a clean sheet by not conceding any goals.

Ghana 3-0 Benin, Ghana 3-0 Senegal, Ghana 1-0 Senegal, Ghana 3-0 Guinea, Ghana 4-0 Guinea, Ghana 7-0 Rwanda, Ghana 5-0 Rwanda, and the recent resounding 3-0 victory over Benin

Coach Nora Hauptle and her charges have showcased their dominance and have established a commanding lead, putting them in an advantageous position for the upcoming fixtures. They also exhibit discipline, both on the field and in their mindset, making them formidable competitors for the upcoming games in Paris.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nora Hauptle will be aiming to maintain this impressive run in their upcoming fixture on October 31 at the Accra Sports Stadium.