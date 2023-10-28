The Swiss tactician extended her unbeaten run with the Ghana women's senior national team on Friday, October 27, securing her 8th consecutive victory since her appointment nine months ago.
Coach Nora Hauptle's impressive wins since taking over as Black Queens coach
Coach Nora Hauptle's tenure as the head coach of the Black Queens has been marked by an impressive winning streak.
During these last 8 games, the Black Queens have not only won every match but have also displayed remarkable goal-scoring ability, netting a total of 29 goals, while maintaining a clean sheet by not conceding any goals.
Ghana 3-0 Benin, Ghana 3-0 Senegal, Ghana 1-0 Senegal, Ghana 3-0 Guinea, Ghana 4-0 Guinea, Ghana 7-0 Rwanda, Ghana 5-0 Rwanda, and the recent resounding 3-0 victory over Benin
Coach Nora Hauptle and her charges have showcased their dominance and have established a commanding lead, putting them in an advantageous position for the upcoming fixtures. They also exhibit discipline, both on the field and in their mindset, making them formidable competitors for the upcoming games in Paris.
Nora Hauptle will be aiming to maintain this impressive run in their upcoming fixture on October 31 at the Accra Sports Stadium.
The winner of this tie will progress to face Zambia in the third round of the qualifiers, and Ghana is undoubtedly establishing itself as a team to watch in the competition.
