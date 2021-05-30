Edouard Mendy: Chelsea's shot-stopper is first African goalkeeper to win CL

The Senegal international became the first African goalkeeper to play in the competition’s final since 1985.
Chelsea’s number one goalkeeper, Edouard Mendy has become the first African goalie to win the prestigious UEFA Champions League.
Edouard Mendy also set a Champions League record when he made Chelsea’s starting XI for Saturday’s final against Manchester City in Portugal.
The former Zimbabwe international was also in goal for Liverpool a year earlier when the Reds defeated AS Roma at Stadio Olimpico, Rome to claim the European Cup final in 1984.
Mendy kept 10 clean sheets in 12 games, conceding just twice in the 2021 edition of the Champions League.
Mendy was signed from Ligue 1 outfit Rennes in a £22m ($31m) deal as the six-time English top-flight kings sought to find greater stability between the sticks as costly errors had crept into Kepa Arrizabalaga’s game.
