Despite overcoming an initial hospitalization on Friday night, he managed to make it to the voting center.
Ex-GFA boss Kwesi Nyantakyi suffers defeat in Ejisu parliamentary primary
Kwesi Nyantakyi, the former President of the Ghana Football Association, faced disappointment in the Ejisu parliamentary primary, securing only 35 votes.
Kwesi Nyantakyi's fifth-place finish on the ballot was unexpected, with Lawyer Kwabena Boateng, the 2nd Deputy Constituency Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ejisu Constituency, emerging as the clear winner with 393 votes. His closest competitor was Helena Mensah.
The full results are as follows:
- Kwame Boateng: 393 votes
- Dr. Evans Duah: 61 votes
- Klinsman Karikari Mensah: 2 votes
- Hon. Helena Mensah: 302 votes
- Jacqueline Abena Pokua Amoah Boaitey: -
- Portia Acheampong Abronye: 6 votes
- Lawyer Kwasi Nyantakyi: 35 votes
- Aaron Prince Duah: 2 votes
- Yaa Akyawmaa Aboagye: 209 votes
