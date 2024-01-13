ADVERTISEMENT
Fatawu Issahaku to miss three games after being sent off against Coventry

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Fatawu Issahaku is set to face a temporary setback as he is slated to miss three upcoming matches after he was sent off during a recent game against Coventry, this means he will get an automatic three-game ban.

Fatawu Issahaku is now subjected to a mandatory suspension that will see him sidelined for three crucial games.

His suspension adds a layer of challenge for both the player and the team, considering his significant contributions on the field, especially in upcoming matches where his talents would have been valuable.

Barring any appeal, the next game he will be available for is against Sheffield on Wednesday 13th February, two days after the AFCON2023 final.

Opting for a chance at redemption over a potential national call-up, he is going to be on the couch watching every game unfold

