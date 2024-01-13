ADVERTISEMENT

Fatawu Issahaku to miss three games after being sent off against Coventry

Fatawu Issahaku is set to face a temporary setback as he is slated to miss three upcoming matches after he was sent off during a recent game against Coventry, this means he will get an automatic three-game ban.

Fatawu Issahaku is now subjected to a mandatory suspension that will see him sidelined for three crucial games.

Recommended articles





His suspension adds a layer of challenge for both the player and the team, considering his significant contributions on the field, especially in upcoming matches where his talents would have been valuable. Barring any appeal, the next game he will be available for is against Sheffield on Wednesday 13th February, two days after the AFCON2023 final. Opting for a chance at redemption over a potential national call-up, he is going to be on the couch watching every game unfold ADVERTISEMENT

Help us serve you better! We are always looking for ways to improve. Let us know what you like and what we can improve on Pulse. Make Pulse better!

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY! Our newsletter gives you access to a curated selection of the most important stories daily. SUBSCRIBE Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected! Unblock notifications in browser settings.

ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or: Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Recommended articles My only dream as a kid was to play for Black Stars - Andre Dede Ayew Fatawu Issahaku to miss three games after being sent off against Coventry AFCON begins today, January, 13 48th SWAG Awards: Here are full list of winners Kwesi Nyantakyi rates World Cup qualification as his greatest achievement Patoranking says John Mensah comes to mind when he sees Ghana’s iconic 2010 jersey The Black Stars are committed to ending Ghana’s long trophy drought – Kurt Okraku Kwesi Nyantakyi: My daughter’s classmate called me a thief after Anas exposé Abedi Pele is the greatest Ghanaian player of all time – Kwasi Nyantakyi