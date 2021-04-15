RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports

FIFA approves GFA VAR project team

World football governing body FIFA has approved the Project Team for the implantation of the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) in Ghana.

FIFA Referees Committee chairman Pierluigi Collina.

AFP

The decision was announced during a meeting held on Monday, April 12, 2021 on modalities for the implementation of VAR in Ghana. In the meeting, the FIFA Technical Team approved a project team for Ghana, which is the second key step in the implementation process of the FIFA approved VAR.

A FIFA VAR Project Team include Project leader and officers with knowledge in Legal, Information Technology, Communication, Finance, Competition/Monitoring & Research, Club licence and Security as well as Technical and Training areas.

The GFA VAR Project Team approved by FIFA is made up of:

Project leader - Alex Kotey

Legal - Prosper Harrison-Addo.

Finance- Eyram Dzikonu

Communications -Henry Asante Twum.

Research/Monitoring & Security- Julius Enumah.

Competitions & Organization - Sena Akoto-Ampaw.

Marketing & Publicity- Jamil Maraby

CAF Instructors:

Eddy Maillet - Director of Referees- CAF

Jerome Damon - FIFA/CAF VAR Instructor

Desire Doue - CAF VAR Instructor

"VAR is something positive that will bring much more to the transparency of football," said Gianni Infantino.
"VAR is something positive that will bring much more to the transparency of football," said Gianni Infantino. AFP

With the approval of the project team, a Kick off meeting will commence in three weeks’ time to approve the timelines for all the various teams in the full implementation of the VAR in 2022/2023 season.

As part of the kick-off meeting, the team will have the opportunity to select and appoint the VAR Technology Provider for the project in Ghana.

The Referee Department of the Ghana Football Association is working with their colleagues at FIFA for a smooth implementation and execution of the VAR in our domestic competitions.

The Video Assistant Referee is an assistant referee in association football who intervenes in decisions made by the referee and requests for an on field review with the use of video footage and headset for communication.

VAR was first written into the Laws of the Game by the International Football Association Board (IFAB) in 2018, following extensive training in a number of major competitions.

Currently, only few African countries, namely, Morocco, South Africa and Egypt use VAR in their domestic competitions.

Credit: Ghanafa.org

