2024 Ghana Football Awards: See the full list of winners

Held at the Accra International Conference Centre, the ceremony saw the creme of Ghana’s football community in attendance.
The 2024 Ghana Football Awards came off on Saturday, June 29, 2024, with Mohammed Kudus, Jennifer Kankam Yeboah, Yusif Basigi and Mukarama Abdulai among the big winners on the night.
Recommended articles
Kudus was the biggest winner after being adjudged as the Footballer of the Year for the second successive time.
The West Ham United star beat off competition from Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, Osman Bukari and Inaki Williams to win the prestigious individual award.
Jennifer Kankam Yeboah also scooped the Women’s Footballer of the Year award for her impressive performances for ZED FC in Egypt’s women’s top flight.
Nurudeen Amadu was adjudged Coach of the Year after leading Samartex to win the Ghana Premier League, while the Odartey Lamptey Future Star award went to Dreams FC’s Abdul Aziz Issah.
The Male and Female Home-based Footballer of the Year awards were also won by Emmanuel Keyekeh and Abdulai Mukarama, respectively.
See the full list of winners at the 2024 Ghana Football Awards below:
Footballer of the Year
Mohammed Kudus - West Ham United.
Women’s Footballer of the Year
Jennifer Kankam Yeboah - ZED FC, Egypt
Men’s Coach of the Year
Nurudeen Amadu - FC Samartex
Women’s Coach of the Year
Yussif Basigi - Hasaacas Ladies/ Black Princesses
Odartey Lamptey Future Star Award
Abdul Aziz Issah - Dreams FC
Goalkeeper of the Year
Kofi Baah - FC Samartex
Home-based Footballer of the Year (Male)
Emmanuel Keyekeh - FC Samartex
Home-based Footballer of the Year (Female)
Abdulai Mukarama - Hasaacas Ladies
Goal of the Year
Mohammed Kudus - West Ham United
Best Ghanaian Club CEO
Richard Duah Nsenkyire - Samartex
Male Team of the Year
FC Samartex
Female Team of the Year
Hasaacas Ladies
Most Vibrant Club on Social Media
Dreams FC
Special Fan (s) of the Year
Casfordians
Special Awards
The Black Challenge
Thumbs Up Award
Gold Fields
MTN Ghana
Living Legend Award
Nanasam Brew Butler
Adjoa Bayor