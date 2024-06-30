2024 Ghana Football Awards: See the full list of winners

Kudus was the biggest winner after being adjudged as the Footballer of the Year for the second successive time.

The West Ham United star beat off competition from Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, Osman Bukari and Inaki Williams to win the prestigious individual award.

Jennifer Kankam Yeboah also scooped the Women’s Footballer of the Year award for her impressive performances for ZED FC in Egypt’s women’s top flight.

Nurudeen Amadu was adjudged Coach of the Year after leading Samartex to win the Ghana Premier League, while the Odartey Lamptey Future Star award went to Dreams FC’s Abdul Aziz Issah.

The Male and Female Home-based Footballer of the Year awards were also won by Emmanuel Keyekeh and Abdulai Mukarama, respectively.

See the full list of winners at the 2024 Ghana Football Awards below:

Footballer of the Year

Mohammed Kudus - West Ham United.

Women’s Footballer of the Year

Jennifer Kankam Yeboah - ZED FC, Egypt

Men’s Coach of the Year

Nurudeen Amadu - FC Samartex

Women’s Coach of the Year

Yussif Basigi - Hasaacas Ladies/ Black Princesses

Odartey Lamptey Future Star Award

Abdul Aziz Issah - Dreams FC

Goalkeeper of the Year

Kofi Baah - FC Samartex

Home-based Footballer of the Year (Male)

Emmanuel Keyekeh - FC Samartex

Home-based Footballer of the Year (Female)

Abdulai Mukarama - Hasaacas Ladies

Goal of the Year

Mohammed Kudus - West Ham United

Best Ghanaian Club CEO

Richard Duah Nsenkyire - Samartex

Male Team of the Year

FC Samartex

Female Team of the Year

Hasaacas Ladies

Most Vibrant Club on Social Media

Dreams FC

Special Fan (s) of the Year

Casfordians

Special Awards

The Black Challenge

Thumbs Up Award

Gold Fields

MTN Ghana

Living Legend Award

Nanasam Brew Butler