Video: Abandoned Nkawkaw Sports Stadium now being used for maize farming

The construction of the Nkawkaw Sports Stadium began a few years ago, with a sod-cutting for the project done in September 2020.

However, the project which is estimated to cost GH¢27 million for both the first and second phases, has since been abandoned.

An official of the National Sports Authority (NSA), Kofi Debrah, who spoke to Atinka FM confirmed that the pitch is now being used as a maize plantation.

A separate report by Adom TV said the caretaker/security man watching over the facility decided to plant maize on the field following its abandonment.

In July 2022, Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif assured that the contractor in charge of the Nkawkaw Stadium construction was starting work.

“Currently, the architectural review has been completed and it is expected that the contractor would move to site in the shortest possible time for work to continue,” Mr. Ussif said, as quoted by GNA.

“The Facility would be an eight-thousand-seater FIFA Standard Football Stadium, with a multi-purpose court for more than 16 sporting disciplines, tennis court, a gymnasium, a World Athletics standard tracks, hostels and a restaurant.”

However, a year one and the facility has not seen any facelift, having turned into a very bushy area to the surprise of residents.