Abedi Pele: FIFA, CAF celebrate Ghana legend as he marks 57th birthday

Abedi contributed a lot to African and world football and won several laurels at both club and international level.

His football career lasted for over two decades and saw him line up for the likes of Marseille, Lyon, Lille and Torino.

He was also part of the Ghana team that won the 1982 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), the country’s last major trophy to date.

Abedi also won several titles at club level, including two Ligue 1 titles and the UEFA Champions League with Marseille.

On the occasion of his birthday, FIFA wrote: “A UEFA Champions League winner and one of the Mother Continent's all-time greats. Happy birthday to 3-time African Footballer of the year Abedi Pele.”

CAF also tweeted: “Happy birthday to @ghanafaofficial’s legendary star and the 1982 #TotalEnergiesAFCON champion Abedi Pele!”

Meanwhile, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) also celebrated Abedi with the caption: “No words, no caption. Just 𝙃𝙖𝙥𝙥𝙮 𝘽𝙞𝙧𝙩𝙝𝙙𝙖𝙮, 𝙡𝙚𝙜𝙚𝙣𝙙!! The very best.”

Earlier this year, Abedi became the first African footballer to be added to EA Sports’ FIFA 22 Ultimate Team (FUT) Heroes squad.

The Ghana legend is among nine ex-players from across the world who were revealed to be FUT Heroes back in July.