The Dormaa edged Asante Kotoko 0-1 at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday on matchday 10 of the Ghana Premier League.

Samuel Bioh scored the only goal of the game in the 73rd minute against the run of play.

The defeat is Kotoko’s second of the season. Their first home league defeat came against Great Olympics in an outstanding league game.

In the second minute of play Kwame Opoku went after a loose ball against the Aduana Stars goalkeeper and was impeded by the defender but referee ignored calls for a penalty.

Yahaya Mohammed had the first shot on target but his effort was saved by Razak Abalora

Patrick Asmah became the first causality in the game for the homeside as he was substituted after picking up an injury in the 13th minute.

He was replaced by Emmanuel Gyamfi

Fabio Gama was booked in the 33rd minute after a silly challenge on Aduana Stars midfielder Emmanuel Akuoko.

Kotoko's Emmanuel Nettey kept tormenting the Aduana defense and won a free kick for his side in the 40th minute but Fabio Gama failed to direct the ball into the net from 42 yards

Asante Kotoko were appealing for a penalty in the 41st minute after Nettey’s shot was blocked by Tijani which they claimed it was a hand ball but referee ignored the calls for play to continue.

The first half ended goalless with both sides failing to put the ball at the back of the net.

Fabio Gama had a chance to score but his effort went off target in the 59th minute

Naby Keita’s first shot on target after coming in was saved by Joseph Addo in the 72nd minute.

Samuel Bio broke the deadlock in the 73rd minute with a sweet strike as Aduana Stars took the lead.

Aduana Stars held on to the lead to record their first away win of the season.