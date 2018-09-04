Pulse.com.gh logo
Aduana Stars part ways with Kenichi Yatsuhashi


The Dormaa based side have parted ways with Kenichi Yatsuhashi by mutual consent.

  • Published:
Aduana Stars have terminated the appointment of Kenichi Yatsuhashi after the Ghanaian champions failed to glitter in the CAF Confederation Cup.

Aduana Stars finished last in the group A of the CAF Confederation Cup group stage, amassing just four points in six games, including a 6-0 mauling against Raja Casablanca.

Kenichi Yatsuhashi who replaced Yusif Abubakar had made it clear that his mandate as coach of the Dormaa based side would come to an end after the Raja Casablanca tie.

However, Aduana Stars indicated they were yet to meet the coach and deliberate about his future and after the two parties had met they have agreed to end the relationship.

“We have parted ways with Kenichi Yatsuhashi. The decision was arrived after a meeting with the coach.

“We will be hunting for a new coach to replace him in the next couple of days,” he Ghana Crusader Online Radio.

Kenichi was appointed by Inter Allies in November last year, 17 months after he was shockingly fired by Hearts of Oak after making huge waves with the Accra-based giants.

He guided the Capelli Boys to the 6th position on the league table with 24 points after the end of the first round.

