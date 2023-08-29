ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Watch: After endorsing Ghana jollof, RB Leipzig’s Dani Olmo tries fufu and plantain

Emmanuel Ayamga

RB Leipzig forward Dani Olmo appears to be getting used to Ghanaian food after adding fufu and fried plantain to the list of foreign delicacies he’s tasted.

After endorsing Ghana jollof, RB Leipzig’s Dani Olmo tries fufu and plantain (Video)
After endorsing Ghana jollof, RB Leipzig’s Dani Olmo tries fufu and plantain (Video)

The Spain international was served fufu and plantain by teammate Benjamin Paa Kwesi Henrichs, who has a Ghanaian mother and a German father.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Both players were on the score sheet when RB Leipzig recorded an emphatic 5-1 win over Stuttgart in the Bundesliga at the weekend.

In a video shared on social media, Henrichs encouraged Olmo to eat the fufu and plantain and the striker obliged.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This man is from Ghana, straight Accra,” a happy Henrichs said after Olmo ate the food and nodded his head in approval of its taste.

This comes after Olmo joked some weeks ago that eating Ghana jollof inspired his hat-trick against Bayern Munich in the German Super Cup final.

Olmo and his teammates won the 2023 German Super Cup when they thrashed Bayern 3-0 in a largely one-sided game.

Dani Olmo celebrates after scoring Spain's stoppage-time winner against Georgia in Tbilisi
Dani Olmo celebrates after scoring Spain's stoppage-time winner against Georgia in Tbilisi AFP

The Spaniard was the destroyer-in-chief, as he scored all three goals to put Thomas Tuchel’s side to the sword.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the aftermath of the game, Olmo was engaged by Henrichs, who sought to know what inspired his impressive performance.

“How did you score the three goals?” the right-back asked, with a smiling Olmo jovially responding “it’s the Ghana jollof.”

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga
ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • After endorsing Ghana jollof, RB Leipzig’s Dani Olmo tries fufu and plantain (Video)

    Watch: After endorsing Ghana jollof, RB Leipzig’s Dani Olmo tries fufu and plantain

  • GFA elections process suspended due to court injunction

    GFA elections process suspended due to court injunction

  • Memunatu Sulemana: Mahama helps ex-Black Queens goalkeeper with house, money

    Mahama offers struggling ex-Black Queens goalkeeper house, money to start business

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Video: Ex-Black Queens goalkeeper Memunatu Sulemana now lives in wooden kiosk

Video: Ex-Black Queens goalkeeper Memunatu Sulemana now lives in wooden kiosk

Memunatu Sulemana: Ex-Black Queens keeper says coach made her abort twin babies

Memunatu Sulemana: Ex-Black Queens keeper says coach made her abort twin babies (Video)

Yassine Chueko: Meet Lionel Messi's Navy SEAL bodyguard

Yassine Chueko: Meet the Navy SEAL who guards Lionel Messi even during matches

Asamoah Gyan reacts to Burna Boy’s song that mentioned his World Cup penalty miss

Asamoah Gyan reacts to Burna Boy’s song that mentioned his World Cup penalty miss