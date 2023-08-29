Watch: After endorsing Ghana jollof, RB Leipzig’s Dani Olmo tries fufu and plantain

Both players were on the score sheet when RB Leipzig recorded an emphatic 5-1 win over Stuttgart in the Bundesliga at the weekend.

In a video shared on social media, Henrichs encouraged Olmo to eat the fufu and plantain and the striker obliged.

“This man is from Ghana, straight Accra,” a happy Henrichs said after Olmo ate the food and nodded his head in approval of its taste.

This comes after Olmo joked some weeks ago that eating Ghana jollof inspired his hat-trick against Bayern Munich in the German Super Cup final.

Olmo and his teammates won the 2023 German Super Cup when they thrashed Bayern 3-0 in a largely one-sided game.

The Spaniard was the destroyer-in-chief, as he scored all three goals to put Thomas Tuchel’s side to the sword.

In the aftermath of the game, Olmo was engaged by Henrichs, who sought to know what inspired his impressive performance.