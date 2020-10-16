Agyemang Badu who had a one season spell in 2008/2009 with Berekum Chelsea has paid a glowing tribute to the outspoken football administrator.

“I am very saddened by the death of Alhaji Moro because has really been of immense help to my career. I’m just perturbed and don’t know to what to say,” he told Hot FM.

“I have even printed some jersey for them which they will be using for this season. I’m really sad this morning,” he added.

Yakubu Moro passed away at the Ridge Hospital Accra after suffering stroke.

The report indicates he passed away at the Ridge Hospital in Accra after he had been on admission for the past week.

It is understood Yakubu Moro travelled o Accra to sort out some paper works with the Ghana Football Association and unfortunately suffered stroke during his short stay in the capital.

According to Ghana Sports online he went to the Ridge Hospital to consult his personal doctor for medical check-up but he shockingly suffered stroke on arrival at the hospital.

Few friends including former Ghana FA Vice President George Afriyie and Berekum Arsenal legal representative Lawyer Kwame Ntow Fianko were among those who visited him on his hospital bed.