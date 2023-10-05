ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

‘The best way’ – Alexandre Pato praises KP Boateng for getting baptized

Emmanuel Ayamga

Brazilian footballer Alexandre Pato has praised Kevin-Prince Boateng for making the decision to be baptized in Christ.

Alexandre Pato praises KP Boateng for getting baptized and accepting Jesus
Alexandre Pato praises KP Boateng for getting baptized and accepting Jesus

Some days ago, Boateng was baptised in Germany and took to social media to declare Jesus as the way, the truth and the life.

Recommended articles

“Revelation 3:20 - And It’s up to us to open the Door or not. JESUS is The way, The truth and The life,” he wrote on Instagram, accompanied by photos of his baptism.

Commenting under his post was Pato, whom he played with at AC Milan, with the pair winning Serie A together in the 2010/2011 season.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Brazilian, who is also a devout Christian, was full of praise for his former teammate, replying: “The best way my friend.”

Meanwhile, Boateng, who announced his retirement in August, believes he’d be worth around €120 million in today’s transfer market.

Pato's comment on Instagram
Pato's comment on Instagram Pulse Ghana

The ex-Ghana international started his career at Hertha Berlin in 2004 and rose through the ranks to become a first-team player in 2006.

The midfielder left his boyhood club in 2007 for Tottenham Hotspur and went on to play for different teams across Europe.

ADVERTISEMENT

His journeyman career saw him line up for Borussia Dortmund, Portsmouth, AC Milan, Las Palmas, Sassuolo, Barcelona and Besiktas before hanging his boots earlier this year.

Reacting to the colossal transfer fees being commanded by young players these days, Boateng said he’d have cost upwards of €100 million in today’s market during his prime.

Kevin Prince Boateng and girlfriend
Kevin Prince Boateng and girlfriend Kevin Prince Boateng and girlfriend Pulse Ghana

"It is too soft now, back in the day it was too tough. You have to be the best of the best of the best of the best before you will be able to train with the first team,” he said on Vibes with Five.

“Today, you play one good season, you score 15 goals then you cost 60 million. Like, I would have cost 150 million back in the day because at my age I was the best in Europe. Sorry, I'm not arrogant but that's the truth.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They cost too much money and it's too easy right now...At my age, I came from Germany as the biggest player at 20 to Spurs, no chance. I played what, 50 to 60 games in two years at Spurs,” he added.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

BREAKING: Primeboy declared 'wanted' by police in Mohbad's death case

BREAKING: Primeboy declared 'wanted' by police in Mohbad's death case

Abena Korkor and Shatta Wale share kiss at Medikal's album listening [VIDEO]

Abena Korkor and Shatta Wale share kiss at Medikal's album listening [VIDEO]

Pastor enters zoo, plays with lions to prove to church members that he’s powerful (video)

Pastor enters zoo, plays with lions to prove to church members that he’s powerful (video)

Theresa Kufuor: Former First Lady dies at age 87

Theresa Kufuor: Former First Lady dies at age 87

5 lies every girl has told her boyfriend before

5 lies every girl has told her boyfriend before

Leave your inheritance to the Church - Mensa Otabil

Leave your inheritance to the Church - Mensa Otabil

DIY Recipes: How to make bread pizza pockets

DIY Recipes: How to make bread pizza pockets

Black Sherif wins first BET Award for 'Best International Flow' at 2023 Hip-Hop Awards

Black Sherif wins first BET Award for 'Best International Flow' at 2023 Hip-Hop Awards

Myth or truth: Can drinking soaked groundnut water tighten your vagina?

Myth or truth: Can drinking soaked groundnut water tighten your vagina?

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kevin-Prince Boateng baptized; delacres Jesus as the way and the truth

‘Jesus is the way’ – Kevin-Prince Boateng declares after being baptised

Thomas Partey and girlfriend Janine Mackson are expecting a baby

Thomas Partey and girlfriend Janine Mackson are expecting a baby

Kevin-Prince Boateng: I support Real Madrid but had to lie when I joined Barcelona

‘I support Real Madrid but I had to lie when I joined Barcelona’ – KP Boateng

Andre Ayew dropped as Chris Hughton names Ghana squad for Mexico, USA friendlies

Andre Ayew dropped as Chris Hughton names Ghana squad for Mexico, USA friendlies