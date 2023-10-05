‘The best way’ – Alexandre Pato praises KP Boateng for getting baptized

“Revelation 3:20 - And It’s up to us to open the Door or not. JESUS is The way, The truth and The life,” he wrote on Instagram, accompanied by photos of his baptism.

Commenting under his post was Pato, whom he played with at AC Milan, with the pair winning Serie A together in the 2010/2011 season.

The Brazilian, who is also a devout Christian, was full of praise for his former teammate, replying: “The best way my friend.”

Meanwhile, Boateng, who announced his retirement in August, believes he’d be worth around €120 million in today’s transfer market.

Pulse Ghana

The ex-Ghana international started his career at Hertha Berlin in 2004 and rose through the ranks to become a first-team player in 2006.

The midfielder left his boyhood club in 2007 for Tottenham Hotspur and went on to play for different teams across Europe.

His journeyman career saw him line up for Borussia Dortmund, Portsmouth, AC Milan, Las Palmas, Sassuolo, Barcelona and Besiktas before hanging his boots earlier this year.

Reacting to the colossal transfer fees being commanded by young players these days, Boateng said he’d have cost upwards of €100 million in today’s market during his prime.

Kevin Prince Boateng and girlfriend Pulse Ghana

"It is too soft now, back in the day it was too tough. You have to be the best of the best of the best of the best before you will be able to train with the first team,” he said on Vibes with Five.

“Today, you play one good season, you score 15 goals then you cost 60 million. Like, I would have cost 150 million back in the day because at my age I was the best in Europe. Sorry, I'm not arrogant but that's the truth.

