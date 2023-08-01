Watch: Andre Ayew departs Ghana in private jet amid transfer speculation

The 33-year-old was in Ghana during the off-season and often connected with his friends to play football while on holidays.

That has, however, not stopped speculations around his future, with some media outfits linking him to a move to Saudi Arabia.

It remains unknown where Ayew will play next season, but it appears the Black Stars captain is already preparing for his next destination as he departs the country.

Meanwhile, in line with a declaration by the Dormaahene, a male child in Dormaa has been named after Andre Ayew.

Last month, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II declared that the first male child born in the community on June 23, 2023, will be named after Ayew.

He bestowed the honour on Ayew when some Black Stars players paid a courtesy call on him ahead of the 2023 All Star Festival.

At a durbar graced by the Dormaa ruler, he announced that the first male child born at the Dormaa Hospital on the said day will be named after the 33-year-old.

Pulse Ghana

The traditional leader further stated that he’ll personally cater for the child with his finances until he grows.

Indeed, on June 23, 2023, a male baby was fathered by an employee of the Ghana Education Service called Appiah Tuffour.

This was disclosed by journalist Saddick Adams, who further confirmed that the Dormaahene donated some money to the family of the baby.

“At 2:05am on 23rd of June, a baby boy was born to Mr Appiah Tuffuor, a teacher with the Ghana Education Service,” Adams tweeted.

“The family agreed to name the baby after Andre Ayew. The ceremony was held today in Dormaa to a mammoth gathering. Dormaahene donated an undisclosed amount of money to the family.