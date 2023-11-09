In the list which is dominated by foreign based players, captain Andre ‘Dede’ Ayew returns after failing to get a call up in the last friendly games.
Andre Ayew returns as Chris Hughton names squad for Madagascar and Comoros World Cup qualifiers
Black Stars coach Chris Hughton has released a 25-man squad ahead of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers between Ghana and Madagascar.
Recommended articles
Also returning to the team is Daniel Amartey of Besiktas who has been out of the team for a while due to injuries.
The 33-year-old was last invited to the Black Stars in June for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Madagascar.
However, he has since missed out on every national team roster due to his inactivity at club level in the last five months.
Ayew parted ways with Premier League side Nottingham Forest in July and has since been without a club.
He was consequently left out of Ghana’s squad for the games against the Central African Republic (CAR) and Liberia in September as well as the friendlies against Mexico and the USA in October.
However, 3Sports reports that the Black Stars captain is set to make a sensational return to the team ahead of this month’s World Cup qualifiers.
Chris Hughton’s side will open their World Cup qualifying campaign against Madagascar in Kumasi on November 17, with an away clash against Comoros set for four days later.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh