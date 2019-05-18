The Tilehurst End’s Player of the Season award is voted for by fans of the club before the end of the campaign.

Yiadom secured 32% of the vote, beating Andy Rinomhota on 27%.

Meanwhile, Rino also took home one award this post-season, beating Danny Loader to our Roockie of the season prize. Rounding out our player of the season (POTS) shortlist were Emi Martinez, Matt Miazga (both 14%) and Yakou Meite (11%).

The Black Stars right back Modou Barrow (2017/18), Yann Kermorgant (2016/17), Oliver Norwood (2015/16) and Adam Federici (2014/15) in bagging the highly sought-after TTE player of the season award.

Andy Yiadom joined Reading from Barnsley last season, and has been the first choice right back, making 47 appearances in all competitions for the Royals.

His form will be good news for Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah, who is expected to named his squad for the Nations Cup in Egypt next month.

CREDIT: ghanasoccernet