Anthony Baffoe quits role as CAF Deputy General Secretary

However, the 56-year-old announced on Wednesday that he was stepping down from the role, having made the decision three months ago.

"This was a decision I took three months ago due to personal reasons. The journey which started in November 2017 sadly ends, giving way to the start of a fresh journey,” he said, as quoted by CAF.

“I count myself lucky to have served CAF and being at the forefront of the administration of the game on the continent. Praise be to Almighty Allah.

“I am grateful to the CAF Executive Committee led by Patrice Motsepe for the opportunity, not forgetting former CAF President Ahmad Ahmad for seeing the potential in me at first hand."

Baffoe was been involved in many administrative roles since retiring from football about two decades ago.

The German-born Ghanaian ex-footballer lined up for Koln, Fortuna Dusseldorf, Metz and Nice, as also amassed 25 caps for the Black Stars.

The former defender has since worked with CAF and FIFA in various capacities and has been helping with football development.

Baffoe believes he leaves his position as the Deputy General Secretary of CAF with his head led up high.

"I leave with my head high as together with your support we achieved many milestones and crossed many hurdles as far as the development and promotion of African football is concerned.