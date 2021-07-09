Video: Nana Aba Anamoah hangs out with Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger

RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Radio and television personality Nana Aba Anamoah has shared a video of herself hanging out with Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger.

The centre-back is currently in Ghana after playing for Germany in the 2020 European Championships.

He touched down at the Kotoka International Airport in the early hours of Tuesday, in the company of Avram Grant.

In An eight-second video shared on Twitter, Nana Aba was captured herself hanging out with Rudiger.

Rudiger played a key role as Chelsea beat Manchester City to win their second UEFA Champions League title.

The 28-year-old was also a regular fixture for Germany at Euro 2020 as they exited at the round to 16 stage after losing to England.

Rudiger and the Israeli coach are said to have arrived in Ghana to spend the summer holidays in the West African country.

This comes after Chelsea youngster Callum Hudson-Odoi and ex-Manchester United defender Timothy Fosu-Mensah also visited Ghana last month.

