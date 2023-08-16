Video: Asamoah Gyan, Adebayor grace Jay-Jay Okocha’s 50th all-white birthday party

In videos that have been sighted on social media, several football stars attended the birthday party to share in the joy of their friend.

Among those who were president were Gyan, Adebayor, Khalilou Fadiga, Daniel Amokachi, Julius Aghahowa and Emmanuel Emenike.

Okocha was an entertainer in his prime, having dazzled in the Premier League, Ligue 1, Bundesliga and the Turkish Superlig.

The 49-year-old was known for his showboating and skillful play and is rumoured to have mentored a young Ronaldinho while at Paris Saint-Germain.

For Nigeria, he made 74 appearances, scoring 14 times and was part of the side that won the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in 1994.

Okocha also won the BBC Africa Footballer of the Year award twice and was named in IFFHS all-time Africa Men's Dream Team in 2021.

