Asamoah Gyan will make a trip to Dawu with Legon Cities to take on Dreams FC on matchday four of the Ghana Premier League (GPL) on Saturday 5th December 2020.

The former Sunderland striker made his debut for the Accra based side in a 1-1 draw against Medeama last week Friday.

He brought life to the attacking force of Legon Cities and won the hearts of the Ghanaian football fraternity despite playing for a few minutes.

Asamoah Gyan is expected to make his first start of the 20120-2021 Ghana Premier league against Dreams FC.

And he is hopeful the 2016 champions of Ghana who have drawn two and lost one in three games will finally secure their first win of the season.

“If we go to the game with the same attitude, the same mentality, I think we can be able to do something positive there [in Dawu]. I believe in the boys and I think this is just the beginning. We started slowly in this league.

“Today’s game has given me more energy, more positive thinking to approach the next game. In the next game if we are able to approach the game with this same attitude I think we can win the game,” Asamoah Gyan said in a post-match interview.

Asamoah Gyan returned to the Ghana Premier League after 17 years signing a staggering four-year deal with Legon Cities which will see him earn annual wages of $250,000.

Asamoah Gyan last played in the Ghanaian topflight league for Liberty Professionals in 2003.

He has had stints with Udinese, Rennes, Sunderland, Al Ain, Shanghai SIPG, Al Ahly, Kayserispor.

Gyan is Ghana’s all-time top scorer with 51 goals and also Africa’s greatest scorer in the FIFA World Cup with six goals.