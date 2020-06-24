Ghana’s all-time top scorer with 51 goals has had an illustrious football career, having played for clubs in Italy, France, England, United Arab Emirates, China and India.

Asamoah Gyan who made a huge mark during the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa has indicated that he will not hesitate to join a side in the Premier Soccer League when he receives a good offer.

“I still feel strong, I still feel young. There is no day I have thought about retiring,” Gyan told Marawa Sports Worldwide on Metro FM.

“Definitely yes if a team from South Africa are interested and feel they need my services why not? We can negotiate and we can have a deal.

“Yes [I don’t come cheap but] it depends on the situation. I am a professional football player and I have to see a lot of things, I have to value a lot of things before making a move. But as I said, I feel strong, I still have fire inside me. Obviously I am not in my 20s but I feel I can prove myself once again.”

The ex-Sunderland man has revealed he was once approached by a PSL club but the team did not show “seriousness” and no deal materialised.

While declining to name the club, he says talks were inconclusive but he is still open to play in South Africa.

“Yeah [I was approached by a South African team] but it wasn’t concrete. This agent thing like you are here, you are going there, but at the end of the day I don’t see anything concrete,” said Gyan.

“I like working with serious people. When somebody wants to make a move or when somebody wants to approach you, the person has to be serious.

“But I didn’t see any seriousness. It was just talks, talks, talks and I didn’t hear from anybody again. Because it didn’t go through I don’t want to mention the club but obviously yes it was a South African club.

“If it was a done deal that really happened then I would mention the club. It was just talks, talks and I didn’t see any paperwork, I didn’t see anything. That is why I don’t want to mention any clubs.”

Asamoah Gyan now plies his trade for NorthEast United in the Indian topflight league.