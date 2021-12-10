RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Asamoah Gyan ‘prays’ for Ghanaian wonderkid Abdul Fatawu Issahaku

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ex-Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan says it is his prayer that teenage sensation Abdul Fatawu Issahaku will remain consistent to reach his full potential.

Gyan believes the 17-year-old is destined for greatness and even named him as the best player in the Ghana Premier League currently.

Issahaku is the reigning CAF U-20 best player, having helped the Black Satellites to win the U-20 WAFU Zone B Cup and U20 AFCON earlier this year.

He has also made a bright start to the 2021/22 season after joining Ghanaian topflight side Dreams FC on loan from division one club Steadfast FC.

The highly-rated teenager has so far scored five goals in five matches this season and is also a member of the Black Stars.

Gyan said he prays the youngster’s development does not stall, but rather he continues to improve and get better.

“I think he’s the best player in the league right now, Fatawu is the best player in the league. I think he’s ready, he’s ready to compete,” Gyan told Asempa FM, as quoted by Ghanaweb.

“It is my prayer that he continues this way and you know for everything consistency is key. Some players can start on a high but going forward then you see them declining.

“I’m praying that he becomes very consistent because I see a lot of qualities in him. He can be a very good player.”

Meanwhile, Issahaku has reportedly signed a pre-contract with Liverpool and will join the Premier League giants once he turns 18.

