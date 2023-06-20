Official: Asamoah Gyan retires from football at age 37

A statement released by Gyan said he arrived at the decision to hang up his boots because he felt it was the right time.

Gyan hasn’t played for the national team in over four years, with his last appearance coming in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The 37-year-old was also not included in Ghana’s squad for last year’s World Cup, with the Black Stars going on to exit the tournament at the group stages.

At club level, he last featured for Ghana Premier League side Legon Cities two years ago, but hasn’t been active since parting ways with them.

Read Asamoah Gyan’s full retirement statement below:

Officially, as I end my speech, Mr. President, Ministers of State, members of the board, fellow Speakers, nananom, nim3, naam3, I want to take this great opportunity, a stage that is difficult in every footballer's career, a moment all footballers do not wish, but when nature dawns, that thin voice will keep echoing into the ears.

IT IS TIME... that voice has been clear in my ears, and I have succumbed to it, IT IS TIME. IT IS TIME TO HANG THE JERSEY AND BOOTS IN GLORY as I retire officially from active football, ...but then again, I am minded by views shared by great businesses men and sporting gurus, "YOU DO NOT LEAVE YOUR LOVE'... together with my management, we will continue encouraging and push young talents as we did recently with BABYJET U16 AFRICAN TOURNAMENT where 1,200 young players across West Africa exhibited their talents on live TV.

Again, I will put my experience and knowledge to use in the field of coaching, football business and scouting. I want to thank my beloved country GHANA, my family, my colleagues from school, those from colts and Blackstar from 2002 to date, club mates, coaches and everybody who has played a role in my career as a footballer. I say