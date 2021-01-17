Daniel Lomotey netted his 8th goal of the season in the first half to put WAFA in the lead before Kwame Opoku registered the equaliser in the second half in what was his 6th goal of the season.

READ MORE: Brazilian Fabio Gama breaks the internet following electrifying full debut for Kotoko

WAFA dominated the early exchanges and made several dangerous incursions in Kotoko's goal area. Augustine Boakye, Daniel Lomotey and Godwin Agbevor tormented the defence of the Kumasi giants.

WAFA broke the deadlock in the 29th minute: Godwin Agbevor started the attack and located Augustine Boakye and he put Daniel Lomotey through to score a cheeky goal.

In the 31st minute Kwame Opoku was put through and he put goalkeeper Boliver Owusu to test, but he managed to punch his shot away from the danger zone.

Emmanuel Sarkodie’s freekick took a deflection and almost beat the WAFA goalie in the 32nd minute.

Daniel Lomotey turned three Kotoko defenders, yet his shot went wide in the 46th minute.

Christopher Nettey broke loose in the 45+2 and located his teammate, but his shot was too feeble to beat the goalie.

After the break Asante Kotoko took the game to their opponents and started raiding their goal area.

However, the first brightest move was made by WAFA when Augustine Boakye who realised goalkeeper Razak Abalora had come off his line sent a long one towards goal, but the Kotoko shot-stopper passed the test by acrobatically preventing the ball from entering the net in the early stages of the second half.

Fabio Gama of Asante Kotoko also weaved his way into the WAFA goal area, but Boliver saved his shot in a one-on-one situation.

Patrick Asmah in the 60th minute was also put through and he managed to move into space to control the ball, but his final kick failed to find the back of the net.

The Porcupine Warriors who continued to press for the equaliser and finally got it after Kwame Opoku beat Boliver Owusu at the near post in the 63rd minute to give his side the much-needed equaliser.

WAFA came back into the game strongly in search of the match-winner, but Razak Abalora made several great saves to prevent the likes of Lomotey, Agbevor, Boakye from getting the winner.