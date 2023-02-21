Atsu was Ghana’s most gifted player since Abedi Pele – Karl Tufuoh

“If you take away Abedi Pele, I think the most gifted player since Abedi left the scene has been Atsu,” Mr. Tufuoh said on Metro TV.

“The only problem is that Atsu didn’t fulfil his full potential. He should’ve been light years ahead of what Michael Essien did at Chelsea, because the talent was better and modern.”

He explained: “And for those who think Stephen Appiah was the ultimate, no. When it comes to talent, Atsu was way ahead of him. Why didn’t it work at Chelsea?

“If it had worked out at Chelsea, he still would be there at 31, and not in Turkey. That’s what hurts and grieves me the most, because the ability of this boy was phenomenal.”

Atsu was confirmed dead last Saturday after his lifeless body was pulled out of the rubble in the wake of the earthquake in Turkey.

This followed days of intense search following the devastating earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria two weeks ago.

Tributes have poured in from far and near, with many expressing their condolences to the footballer’s family and loved ones.

On Monday, Abedi Ayew Pele and his family visited the bereaved family and even donated some items to them.

More ex-players also went to their deceased colleague’s family home on Tuesday to commiserate with them.

Asamoah Gyan and Sulley Muntari were among a group of footballers who visited the family of the late Christian Atsu to commiserate with them.

Also present were ex-Black Stars players Baffour Gyan, Emmanuel Agyamang-Badu and Haminu Dramani.