‘Last-minute changes...’ - Drogba's social media post stirs 'cheating' conversation online

The 28-year-old beat competition from Real Madrid duo Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham to be crowned as the best player in the world.

He was awarded for his impressive performances, especially in the English Premier League and the 2024 UEFA Euros in Germany.

Drogba posted on his official X page about some “last minute” changes at the event.

ADVERTISEMENT

He praised his team for the incredible work they put in to successfully host the prestigious ceremony despite the challenges they encountered.

“So proud of my Team and the work we’ve put on, especially with all the last minutes changes who [which] lead to the loss of half the written script we worked on the past 10 days,” part of the post read.

Social media reacts

However, the post has sparked conversations and speculations about what exactly the ex-Chelsea striker meant by that statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Many people on social media who reacted to the post tried to link his post to the controversy surrounding the ultimate winner in the Men’s Ballon d’Or winner.

One user commented: “Drogba just confirmed that Vinicius was robbed,” and another quizzed “What do you mean by last minute changes DD [Didier Drogba]??

Several others subtly linked his statement to the narrative out there the Real Madrid star deserved the award more than Rodri.

Anotherk jokingly suggested Drogba should have changed the winner on the day.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Brother, you can cross out Rodri's name and put Vini's name in there."