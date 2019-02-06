As things stand, Los Blancos have the edge when it comes to the head-to-head record, but it is very tight. They are three wins ahead of Barca overall and just three better off in league matches.

Barcelona will renew their rivalry against Real Madrid when they face the White Angels in the semi-fials of the Copa Del Rey on Wednesday at the Camp Nou.

Below is the head to head between the Spanish giants

Competition Games Played Madrid wins Barca wins Draws

La Liga 174 72 70 34

Copa del Rey 33 12 14 7

Champions League 8 3 2 3

Other competitions* 20 8 6 6

Total 235 95 91 49

'Other competitions' includes the Copa de la Liga and Supercopa de Espana. Pre-season friendly and exhibition matches are not included.

THE TROPHY CABINETS

Los Blancos have won 33 league championships — a Spanish record — and remain eight ahead of the Blaugrana. They are also well clear when it comes to the Champions League, with 13 against Barca's five.

Competition Real Madrid Barcelona

La Liga 33 24

Copa del Rey 19 29

Supercopa de Espana 10 12

Champions League 12 5

UEFA Super Cup 4 5

Club World Cup 3 3

Total 81 78