As things stand, Los Blancos have the edge when it comes to the head-to-head record, but it is very tight. They are three wins ahead of Barca overall and just three better off in league matches.

Barcelona will renew their rivalry against Real Madrid when they face the White Angels in the semi-fials of the Copa Del Rey on Wednesday at the Camp Nou.

Below is the head to head between the Spanish giants

Competition      Games Played   Madrid wins      Barca wins         Draws

La Liga                       174                        72                          70               34

Copa del Rey                33                         12                        14                7

Champions League         8                             3                         2                 3

Other competitions*      20                              8                       6                  6

Total                                     235                         95                        91        49

'Other competitions' includes the Copa de la Liga and Supercopa de Espana. Pre-season friendly and exhibition matches are not included.

THE TROPHY CABINETS

Los Blancos have won 33 league championships — a Spanish record — and remain eight ahead of the Blaugrana. They are also well clear when it comes to the Champions League, with 13 against Barca's five.

Competition      Real Madrid       Barcelona

La Liga                         33              24

Copa del Rey              19              29

Supercopa de Espana     10          12

Champions League         12          5

UEFA Super Cup              4            5

Club World Cup               3           3

Total                               81           78