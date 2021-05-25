Bechem United to use owner’s Cadillac Limousine as ‘team bus’

According to a report by Citisportsonline, Bechem United will use the car as the team’s bus for their next few games.

Pulse Ghana

This will reportedly be the case until the owner acquires a new bus for the team ahead of the next season.

The PRO of Bechem United, Atuahene Gyasi, is said to have confirmed the development in an interview with Oyerepa FM.

“M Kingsley Owusu Achau, also known as Agama, has bought this car (Cadillac limousine) for Bechem Utd to convey players to matches.

"We are expecting the car in Bechem soon for usage. It can carry 28 players,” he is quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, Bechem United lost to Dreams FC last week and are currently 10th in the Ghana Premier League.