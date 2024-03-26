Black Princesses captain Afi Amenyeku shares gold medal moment with her proud father

Amenyeku was an integral part of the Ghana U20 women’s side that won gold in the 13th edition of the African Games hosted in Ghana.

The young goalkeeper captained the Black Princesses as they came from behind to beat Nigeria in the final of the competition at the Cape Coast Stadium last Thursday.

The Black Princesses went into the half-time break trailing 1-0 but restored parity in the second half before winning the game in extra time.

Edeh Njideka put the Falconets ahead in the 23rd minute following a howler by Ghana’s goalkeeper Amenyeku, with Yusif Basigi’s side struggling for much of the first half.

However, the Black Princesses finally settled in the second half, backed by a charged partisan crowd at the Cape Coast Stadium.

Having gone close a couple of times, Ghana finally snatched the equaliser in the 77th minute following a golazo from Tracy Twum.

The hosts would then win the game in the second half of extra time, with Mukarama Abdulai turning her marking before unleashing a shot from 30 yards that nestled the back of the net.

In a post on X, Amenyeku shared photos of herself with her proud father, alongside the captain: “One of the happiest men on earth right now. Owner of AMENYEKU having a feel of the GOLD MEDAL. Will forever cherish this day. ALHAMDULILLAH.”