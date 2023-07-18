Black Queens to host Guinea in 2nd leg of Olympic Games qualifier today

Ghana currently hold a commanding lead after winning the first leg 3-0 in Conakry.

Vivian Adjei Konadu put the Queens ahead in the 19th minutes as she capitalized on a goalkeeping error to smash home the opener.

Evelyn Badu’s incisive pass found Grace Asantewaa who sent a brilliant ball to Jennifer Cudjoe on the right flank. Doris Boaduwaa connected with the resulting cross for the second goal in the 27th minute.

Mary Amponsah deliciously set up Evelyn Badu to put the game game beyond the Guineans – as Ghana made it 3-nil in the 72nd minute.

Following their victory in the first leg, coach Nora Hauptle expressed her satisfaction with her team's performance but lamented the missed opportunities, stating that they could have scored more goals.