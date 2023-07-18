ADVERTISEMENT
Black Queens to host Guinea in 2nd leg of Olympic Games qualifier today

Evans Annang

The Black Queens of Ghana will, today, play against their Guinean counterparts in the second leg of the 2024 Olympic Games qualifier.

The Queens will look to advance to the next round of the qualifiers in the game at the Accra Sports Stadium this afternoon.

Ghana currently hold a commanding lead after winning the first leg 3-0 in Conakry.

Vivian Adjei Konadu put the Queens ahead in the 19th minutes as she capitalized on a goalkeeping error to smash home the opener.

Evelyn Badu’s incisive pass found Grace Asantewaa who sent a brilliant ball to Jennifer Cudjoe on the right flank. Doris Boaduwaa connected with the resulting cross for the second goal in the 27th minute.

Mary Amponsah deliciously set up Evelyn Badu to put the game game beyond the Guineans – as Ghana made it 3-nil in the 72nd minute.

Following their victory in the first leg, coach Nora Hauptle expressed her satisfaction with her team's performance but lamented the missed opportunities, stating that they could have scored more goals.

The Swiss coach expects her players to capitalize on their home advantage and make the second leg easier, with the support of the home fans.

Evans Annang
