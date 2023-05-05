Black Starlets draw 4-4 with Saudi Arabia U-17 in friendly game

The striker later got his second goal in the match in the 18th minute before Nawaf Al-Jadaani scored the third goal for Green under-17s in the 20th minute.

Nawaf Al-Bashiri later sealed his hat-trick in the 29th minute when he scored Saudi Arabia’s 4th goal in the game.

The Black Starlets managed to pull one back in the game before halftime to make it 4-1.

ADVERTISEMENT

Back from recess coach Karim Zito made a few substitutions which led Ghana to scoring three goals in the second half to restore parity in the game.

Pulse Ghana

Peter Hammond scored a brace with Ramzy Asumadu and Debrah Bossman also getting on the scoresheets for the Black Starlets.

Peter Hammond was later shown a red card in the match as the Black Starlets ended the match with 10 men.

The Black Starlets beat Saudi Arabia in the first match by 3-2 on Sunday, April 30, 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT