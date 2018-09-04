Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Black Stars complete first training in Addis Ababa


2019 AFCON Black Stars complete first training in Addis Ababa ahead of Kenya clash

Ghana are currently camping in the Ethiopian capital of Addis Ababa as they prepare for the 2019 Africa Nations Cup (AFCON) qualifier against Kenya

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Black Stars complete first training in Addis Ababa ahead of Kenya clash play Black Stars complete first training in Addis Ababa

Ghana's senior national team, the Black Stars, started training on Tuesday evening in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa in preparation for Saturday's 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Kenya.

READ MORE: Man of the match in Kotoko-Hearts game receive malaria mixture as reward

Sixteen players have already reported to the camp of the Black Stars and the first training session was embarked on Tuesday.

The Black Stars of Ghana will take on the Harambee Stars of Kenya on Saturday.

READ MORE: Aduana Stars reaped what they sowed

Ghana are eyeing to break their long wait for a continental title in Cameroon.

The four times champions of Africa last won the AFCON in 1982.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

FIFA Player of the Year: These are the only African players to mount FIFA podium FIFA Player of the Year These are the only African players to mount FIFA podium
Football: Watching World Cup motivated Shaw to become a 'man' Football Watching World Cup motivated Shaw to become a 'man'
Super Two: Seven Hearts fans remanded by Nkawie Circuit Court Super Two Seven Hearts fans remanded by Nkawie Circuit Court
Football: Mourinho to admit tax evasion in Spain: report Football Mourinho to admit tax evasion in Spain: report
Football: Injured Lallana pulls out of England squad Football Injured Lallana pulls out of England squad
Football: David Beckham to face trial over speeding offence Football David Beckham to face trial over speeding offence

Recommended Videos

Sports News: False ex-wife stabbing reports cost me a fortune - John Paintsil Sports News False ex-wife stabbing reports cost me a fortune - John Paintsil
Yaya Toure: Fans light flares as player arrives to sign for Olympiakos Yaya Toure Fans light flares as player arrives to sign for Olympiakos
Anas Expose: Kwesi Nyantakyi will not be prosecuted Anas Expose Kwesi Nyantakyi will not be prosecuted



Top Articles

1 Kotoko vs Hearts Man of the match in Kotoko-Hearts game receives Malaria...bullet
2 CAF Confederation Cup We pleaded with Raja Casablanca to reduce the...bullet
3 Today In History Founder of Liberty Professionals Sly Tetteh passes...bullet
4 Ghanaian Players Abroad Gambian actress explains why she broke up...bullet
5 La Liga Karim Benzema breaks Ronaldo’s recordbullet
6 CAF Confederation Cup Aduana Stars reaped what they sowedbullet
7 Howler Loris Karius makes a big mistake again on Besiktas debutbullet
8 This is why Cristiano Ronaldo is struggling to score at...bullet
9 Who is Who Cristiano Ronaldo Or Lionel Messi? Ronaldinho...bullet
10 Video Sadio Mane cleans toilets at local mosque in...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Ronaldo’s stunner against Juventus wins UEFA Goal of the Seasonbullet
2 Video Watch highlights of Black Stars newbie William Owusubullet
3 Video Andre Ayew jams to Kwami Eugene’s hit songbullet
4 Seedorf and Kluivert unveiled as the new Cameroon coachesbullet
5 Video Minister for Sports explains why Ghana didn’t face FIFA banbullet
6 Video Gyan rubbishes assertion that Ghana would have won...bullet
7 Back to the Roots Memphis Depay dancing ‘adobe’ in Cape Coastbullet
8 Video Shatta Wale displays great football skills that...bullet
9 Video Kevin-Prince Boateng launches rap career ahead of...bullet
10 Video Sulley Muntari cooks for wife Menayebullet

Football

I am not worried by Black Stars snub- Felix Annan
Ghana I am not worried by Black Stars snub- Felix Annan
Keisuke Honda (C) says he was unaware the world's fastest man would one day be his competitor
Football Playing against Usain Bolt would be 'awesome': Honda
Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata has been recalled to the Spain squad by Luis Enrique
Football 'Disaster' season made Morata ponder Chelsea exit
Social Media Real Madrid lost 1m followers in just 24 hours after Cristiano Ronaldo left