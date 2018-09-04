Black Stars complete first training in Addis Ababa

Ghana are currently camping in the Ethiopian capital of Addis Ababa as they prepare for the 2019 Africa Nations Cup (AFCON) qualifier against Kenya
Sixteen players have already reported to the camp of the Black Stars and the first training session was embarked on Tuesday.
The Black Stars of Ghana will take on the Harambee Stars of Kenya on Saturday.
Ghana are eyeing to break their long wait for a continental title in Cameroon.
The four times champions of Africa last won the AFCON in 1982.