Black Stars duo Partey and Kudus named in CAF’s Best XI of 2023

Evans Annang

Deputy Black Stars captain Thomas Partey and his compatriot Mohammed Kudus of West Ham United have been named in the best eleven of 2023 by the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

Partey and Kudus
Partey and Kudus

Thomas Partey has been a key man for Arsenal and the Black Stars although he has had troubles with injuries.

Mohammed Kudus, 23, in the year under review has been exceptional not only for the Ghana national team but at the club level where he excelled for Ajax and West Ham United.

The other players who made it into the CAF team of the year include Andre Onana, Achraf Hakimi, Sofyan Amrabat, Sadio Mane as well as Mohammed Kudus.

CAF Team of the Year:

Andre Onana, Achraf Hakimi, Chancel Mbemba, Kalidou Koubaly, Thomas Partey, Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Mohammed Kudus, Sofyan Amrabat, Sadio Mane, Victor Osimhen, Mohammed Salah.

