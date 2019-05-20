The former Black Stars goalkeeper says he believes the Nigerian man of God, TB Joshua can assist Ghana win the next AFCON.

He opined that Prophet Joshua can lead the team in prayers.

”If the nation wants us to seek his help, I am ready to lead us meet him so he prays for us. I am confident he can and will help us win because he has helped others like Nigeria in 2013,” Richard Olele Kingson told Oyerepa 100.7FM

“Ogenyi Onazi is one of his sons he is a pianist at the synagogue church so consulted him to help them.

“I have talked to him to help us that was before the qualifiers and so if a delegation from Ghana go to meet him,it will not be out of place because he can help.”

The Black Stars last won the AFCON title since 1982 and Richard Kingson thinks Prophet TB Joshua is capable of ending 37 year s drought.

Appiah is expected to name a provisional 30 man squad on Tuesday with the team set to play two friendly games against Namibia and South Africa during their three week pre-tournament camp in Dubai.