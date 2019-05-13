According to the reports, the Minister for Youth and Sports Isaac Asiamah who is bent on ensuring Ghana revert to their previous white, yellow and red jersey colour has already begun talks with the Normalisation Committee on the possibility of getting a new design to correspond to it.

The reports further indicate that Samuel Osei Kuffor who is a member of the Normalisation Committee has been tasked to ensure Puma gets Ghana a new design which bears the national colours.

Some Ghanaians attach superstition to the Black Stars inability to win the Africa Cup of Nations since winning the 1982 competition in Libya because of the white and black jersey, hence the need to revert to the previous yellow, red and green coloured jersey.

Ghana have reached the semi-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations since 2008, a record in the history of the competition, yet they have nothing to show for it, despite playing in two finals.

The last time the Black Stars used the jersey which bears the national colours of Ghana was in the 2002 Africa Cup of Nations.

Ghana exited the competition in the quarter-finals following a 1-0 defeat against Nigeria.

The white and black jersey was Ghana’s original jersey before the yellow, red and green colour one was introduced with time.

Ghana have been drawn in Group F with Cameroon, Benin and Guinea-Bissau.

The 2019 AFCON will kick-off on June 21 in Egypt and Ghana have once again been tipped favourites to clinch the trophy.