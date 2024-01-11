Ghana boasts 5th most expensive squad at 2023 AFCON worth €196 million

Nigeria leads the way with the most valuable squad at the AFCON, totalling €349 million. This is helped by the huge transfer value of Napoli striker Victor Osimhen.

Osimhen is currently valued at €110 million, which is more than the values of 14 of the teams competing in the AFCON.

Pulse Ghana

FIFA World Cup semi-finalists Morocco are second on the list of teams with the most valuable squad with a squad valued at €347.4 million.

Hosts Ivory Coast have a squad worth €334.58 million, while defending champions Senegal’s squad is worth €274.4 million.

Ghana is fifth on the list of most valuable squads at the AFCON, with Mohammed Kudus being the Black Stars’ most valuable player with a market value of €45 million.

The top 10 most expensive squads in the AFCON are completed by Algeria, Cameroon, Mali, Egypt and DR Congo in that order.

Meanwhile, an Opta supercomputer has predicted that Ghana has just a 5.3% chance of winning the AFCON.

The Black Stars are chasing their fifth continental crown, although they would first have to overcome a four-decade trophy drought that stretches back to 1982.

Chris Hughton’s side is paired in Group B alongside Egypt, Mozambique and Cape Verde and will begin their AFCON campaign against the latter on Sunday.

Ahead of the start of the tournament, Opta’s supercomputer has predicted which teams are the favourites and the chances of every other country.

The supercomputer picked defending champions Senegal as the favourites with a 12.8% chance, followed by hosts the Ivory Coast with a chance of 12.1%.

2022 World Cup semi-finalists Morocco are third on the list of favourites with a chance of 11.1%, while Algeria, Egypt and Nigeria are right behind in that particular order.