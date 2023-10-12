ADVERTISEMENT
2023 AFCON: Ghana draws Egypt, Cape Verde and Mozambique in Group B

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghana has been drawn against Egypt, Cape Verde and Mozambique in Group B of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The Black Stars were paired against the aforementioned teams during Thursday’s draw in the capital of Cote d’Ivoire, Abidjan.

The final AFCON draw saw the 24 participating teams put into four pots of six teams each. Pot 1 was made up of hosts Ivory Coast, as well as defending champions Senegal, Morocco, Tunisia, Algeria and Egypt.

Pot 2 contained Cameroon, Mali, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Burkina Faso. South Africa was joined by Cape Verde, Guinea, Zambia, Equatorial Guinea and Mauritania in Pot 3, while Mozambique, Namibia, Angola, Gambia, Tanzania and Guinea Bissau made up Pot 4.

Meanwhile, hosts Cote d’Ivoire find themselves in a tough group, having been paired against Nigeria, Equatorial Guinea and Guinea-Bissau in Group A.

Group C contains Senegal, Cameroon, Guinea and The Gambia, with Algeria, Burkina Faso, Mauritania and Angola drawn in Group D.

Tunisia, Mali, South Africa and Namibia are in Group E, while Morocco, DR Congo, Zambia and Tanzania complete the draw in Group F.

The 2023 AFCON will be staged from January 13 to February 11, 2024, continuing the 24-team format tournament that started in 2019.

Ghana suffered a disappointing group-stage exit at the last AFCON in Cameroon and will be hoping to do better next year.

The Black Stars have also not won any major piece of silverware in over four decades and will be looking to end their long trophy drought in the Ivory Coast.

