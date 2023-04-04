Afena-Gyan performs better than some regular Black Stars players – Uncle

He believes although the 20-year-old has seen very little playing time at Cremonese this season, he’s still a better fit in the Ghana national team than other players who play regularly at their clubs.
Abrefa Gyan, the uncle of striker Felix Afena-Gyan, believes his nephew performs better in the Black Stars than many other players.
"He wasn't playing much at Roma, but it was the little he displayed when given the opportunity, that compelled authorities to bring him into the Black Stars,” he told Kumasi-based Pure FM, as quoted by Ghanasoccernet.
"There are many players who play regularly and perform well for their clubs but underperform for the national team. Unlike the boy, even with little playing time at his club, he always delivers when called upon.”
In March, Afena-Gyan rejected a call-up for the important two-legged U23 AFCON qualifiers against Algeria.
But despite his absence, the Black Meteors went on to beat Algeria 2-1 on aggregate to book their place at the U23 AFCON to be staged in Morocco in June.
Reports suggest the young striker turned down the call-up as a response to being dropped for the Qatar 2022 World Cup and also from the latest Black Stars squad that faced Angola in a double-header 2023 AFCON qualifier.
However, his uncle insists things should’ve been explained to Afena-Gyan even if the coach wasn’t going to invite him to the senior team.
“Even if you wouldn’t give him an invite, you should go and explain things to him to psyche him up based on whatever you promised him to convince him. Assuring him of future call-ups, for example.
“Meeting his parents and agent to speak with him would be more beneficial than simply selecting your players and ignoring him, giving the impression that he can choose to play or not, and you don’t care,” Abrefa Gyan added.
