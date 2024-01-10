The president was in Kumasi on Tuesday evening and joined the team at its camp to wish them well ahead of the tournament.
Akufo-Addo graces farewell dinner for Black Stars ahead of 2023 AFCON
President Nana Akufo-Addo dined with the Black Stars at a farewell dinner ahead of their departure for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in the Ivory Coast.
Akufo-Addo assured the team of the support of all Ghanaians and urged them to make the country proud at the AFCON.
“Know very well that you have the support of Ghanaians. Go all out and make us proud. Government with the active support of the GFA has made all the arrangements necessary to make this possible,” said the president.
The Black Stars find themselves in a tricky group at the AFCON, having been drawn in Group B alongside Egypt, Mozambique and Cape Verde.
Chris Hughton’s side is, however, going into the tournament on the back of a poor run of form that has seen them fail to win any of their last two matches.
Ghana were also held to a disappointing goalless draw at the Baba Yara Stadium on Monday during a pre-AFCON friendly against Namibia.
With the West Africans still craving an end to a 42-year trophy drought, they face an uphill task in the Ivory Coast.
Meanwhile, the Black Stars will kick off their AFCON campaign against Cape Verde on Sunday, January 14, 2024.
