Akufo-Addo graces farewell dinner for Black Stars ahead of 2023 AFCON

Akufo-Addo assured the team of the support of all Ghanaians and urged them to make the country proud at the AFCON.

“Know very well that you have the support of Ghanaians. Go all out and make us proud. Government with the active support of the GFA has made all the arrangements necessary to make this possible,” said the president.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Black Stars find themselves in a tricky group at the AFCON, having been drawn in Group B alongside Egypt, Mozambique and Cape Verde.

Chris Hughton’s side is, however, going into the tournament on the back of a poor run of form that has seen them fail to win any of their last two matches.

Ghana were also held to a disappointing goalless draw at the Baba Yara Stadium on Monday during a pre-AFCON friendly against Namibia.

With the West Africans still craving an end to a 42-year trophy drought, they face an uphill task in the Ivory Coast.

ADVERTISEMENT