Black Stars: Chris Hughton responds to getting a statue if Ghana wins AFCON

He is also on the verge of qualifying the Black Stars for next year’s AFCON in the Ivory Coast, with the team requiring a draw in the last qualifying game against Madagascar to confirm their place.

The 64-year-old is, however, looking beyond mere qualification, with his target being ending Ghana’s four-decade-long trophy drought.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Hughton was asked about the possibility of getting a statue if he manages to lead Ghana to a first AFCON title since 1982 and he was modest as usual.

“First and foremost, it’s about getting there [AFCON], but once you get there you’d want to perform well,” the Ghana boss told talkSPORT.

“One thing I have seen during my travels with the team is that, the levels of the African countries now have improved.

“I think it’s because of infrastructure, so many of the African players are now playing at good levels, good clubs with good structure and no doubt the level of the AFCON will continue to improve.”

Meanwhile, former Ghana captain Stephen Appiah believes Hughton needs time to implement his ideas in Black Stars.

According to him, Ghanaians and the Ghana Football Association (GFA) must be patient with the 64-year-old in his bid to turn things around.

We are in a country where we don’t have patience…We have to know that any coach you bring comes with a different style of play so the players never get used to a particular play,” Appiah said on Joy Sports’ Prime Take.

“That is why maybe we are not getting what we want to see [with Chris]… Today’s football is not all about what we see on the pitch. The force is about the people on the bench – the technical staff.