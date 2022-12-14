ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football  >  black-stars

Chris Hughton must stay in Ghana if he’s given Black Stars job – Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe

Emmanuel Ayamga

Former GFA President Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe has urged the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to appoint Chris Hughton as the next Black Stars coach.

Chris Hughton must stay in Ghana if he’s given Black Stars job – Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe
Chris Hughton must stay in Ghana if he’s given Black Stars job – Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe

The veteran football administrator believes Hughton has what it takes to bring success to the Ghana national team but must stay in Ghana if he lands the job.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The Black Stars are currently without a coach after Otto Addo stepped down from his role following the team’s group-stage exit at the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Hughton, who served as Ghana’s technical advisor during Addo’s tenure, has been mooted as a possible replacement.

Chris Hughton speaking to midfielder Edmund Addo
Chris Hughton speaking to midfielder Edmund Addo Pulse Ghana

Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe is backing the former Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest manager to become Ghana’s next head coach.

''I think Chris Hughton will be the right person because of his background. He has the African background; secondly he is a coach with experience and also has had the opportunity to know these boys,” he told the Graphic Sport.

“If Chris Hughton is given the job, then he should come and stay in Ghana and form his local Black Stars to ensure that the nucleus of the team should come from them. He should be able to create and also train strikers for the Black Stars.”

Hughton previously served under different managers at Tottenham and combined his role with being an assistant coach of the Republic of Ireland.

I’ll be involved in Black Stars’ tactics, team selection – Chris Hughton
I’ll be involved in Black Stars’ tactics, team selection – Chris Hughton Pulse Ghana

In 2008, he was announced as the first-team coach of Newcastle United under Kevin Keegan. By September that year, he was made caretaker manager following Keegan’s exit.

He was later appointed as Newcastle’s permanent manager after their relegation to the Championship and he guided them to gain promotion back to the Premier League at the first attempt.

Hughton has since managed Birmingham City, Norwich City, Brighton and Hove Albion and Nottingham Forest, in what has been a great managerial career thus far.

And winning Premier League promotion with Newcastle ranks among his best achievements. At Birmingham City, he led the team to the group stages of the Europa League, and guided Norwich City to an 11th-place finish in the 2012/13 Premier League season.

Chris Hughton is a candidate for the vacant Black Stars job
Chris Hughton is a candidate for the vacant Black Stars job Pulse Ghana

Hughton was also the manager who led Brighton to gain Premier League promotion for the first time in the club's history and reached the FA Cup semi-final with the Seagulls.

The last club the 64-year-old managed was Nottingham Forest, but was dismissed in September 2021 following a slow start to the Championship season.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga
ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Chris Hughton must stay in Ghana if he’s given Black Stars job – Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe

    Chris Hughton must stay in Ghana if he’s given Black Stars job – Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe

  • GFA threatens legal action against persons who defame its officials, Black Stars

    GFA threatens legal action against persons who defame its officials, Black Stars

  • ‘Exiting World Cup not strange, even Germany are out’ – GFA Exco member

    ‘Exiting World Cup not strange, even Germany are out’ – GFA exco

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

GFA threatens legal action against persons who defame its officials, Black Stars

GFA threatens legal action against persons who defame its officials, Black Stars

‘Exiting World Cup not strange, even Germany are out’ – GFA Exco member

‘Exiting World Cup not strange, even Germany are out’ – GFA exco

Kudus and Kamaldeen Sulemana will be Ghana’s next superstars – Salis Samed

Kudus and Kamaldeen Sulemana will be Ghana’s next superstars – Salis Samed

Chris Hughton must stay in Ghana if he’s given Black Stars job – Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe

Chris Hughton must stay in Ghana if he’s given Black Stars job – Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe