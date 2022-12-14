Chris Hughton must stay in Ghana if he’s given Black Stars job – Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe

The Black Stars are currently without a coach after Otto Addo stepped down from his role following the team’s group-stage exit at the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Hughton, who served as Ghana’s technical advisor during Addo’s tenure, has been mooted as a possible replacement.

Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe is backing the former Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest manager to become Ghana’s next head coach.

''I think Chris Hughton will be the right person because of his background. He has the African background; secondly he is a coach with experience and also has had the opportunity to know these boys,” he told the Graphic Sport.

“If Chris Hughton is given the job, then he should come and stay in Ghana and form his local Black Stars to ensure that the nucleus of the team should come from them. He should be able to create and also train strikers for the Black Stars.”

Hughton previously served under different managers at Tottenham and combined his role with being an assistant coach of the Republic of Ireland.

In 2008, he was announced as the first-team coach of Newcastle United under Kevin Keegan. By September that year, he was made caretaker manager following Keegan’s exit.

He was later appointed as Newcastle’s permanent manager after their relegation to the Championship and he guided them to gain promotion back to the Premier League at the first attempt.

Hughton has since managed Birmingham City, Norwich City, Brighton and Hove Albion and Nottingham Forest, in what has been a great managerial career thus far.

And winning Premier League promotion with Newcastle ranks among his best achievements. At Birmingham City, he led the team to the group stages of the Europa League, and guided Norwich City to an 11th-place finish in the 2012/13 Premier League season.

Hughton was also the manager who led Brighton to gain Premier League promotion for the first time in the club's history and reached the FA Cup semi-final with the Seagulls.