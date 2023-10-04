The Black Stars will face Mexico at the Bank of America stadium, Charlotte on Saturday, October 14 before taking on the USA on Tuesday, October 17, 2023 in Nashville Tennessee.
Andre Ayew dropped as Chris Hughton names Ghana squad for Mexico, USA friendlies
Ghana coach Chris Hughton has named a 23-man squad for the upcoming international friendlies against Mexico and the USA in October.
Andre Ayew has not been invited for the two games, with the Ghana captain still without a club after parting ways with Nottingham Forest at the end of last season.
However, Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey makes a return to the national team after missing last month’s AFCON qualifier against the Central African Republic.
Another player who’s back in the fold is Brighton & Hove Albion right-back Tariq Lamptey, who has been getting minutes at the English side following his injury return.
The usual suspects are also in the squad, with Mohammed Kudus, Jordan Ayew, Antoine Semenyo and Inaki Williams all included.
Hughton will use the friendlies against Mexico and USA as preparatory games ahead of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, which begins in November.
See Ghana’s full squad below:
