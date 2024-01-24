GFA dissolves Black Stars technical team after firing Chris Hughton

Hughton was appointed as Ghana coach in February 2023 as a replacement to Otto Addo but his tenure did not go according to plan.

The Black Stars have badly struggled in the last 11 months, winning just four times in 13 matches under the Irishman.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ghana have also failed to win any of their last five matches in all competitions, a miserable run which includes defeat to Comoros in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The final straw was the Black Stars' disgraceful exit from the 2023 AFCON, where they failed to win a single game in a group that contained Cape Verde, Egypt and Mozambique.

Pulse Ghana

“The Ghana Football Association wishes to announce that Chris Hughton has been relieved of his duties as head coach of the senior National team with immediate effect,” a statement from the GFA said.

“The Executive Council has also taken a decision to dissolve the technical team of the Black Stars. The Ghana Football Association will in the coming days provide a roadmap on the future direction of the Black Stars.”

ADVERTISEMENT