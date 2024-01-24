ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football  >  black-stars

GFA dissolves Black Stars technical team after firing Chris Hughton

Emmanuel Ayamga

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced the sacking of Chris Hughton following the Black Stars’ exit from the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Chris Hughton sacked as Ghana coach, Black Stars technical team dissolved
Chris Hughton sacked as Ghana coach, Black Stars technical team dissolved

A statement from the Ghana FA also said the Executive Council has decided to dissolve the technical team of the national team.

Recommended articles

Hughton was appointed as Ghana coach in February 2023 as a replacement to Otto Addo but his tenure did not go according to plan.

The Black Stars have badly struggled in the last 11 months, winning just four times in 13 matches under the Irishman.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ghana have also failed to win any of their last five matches in all competitions, a miserable run which includes defeat to Comoros in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The final straw was the Black Stars' disgraceful exit from the 2023 AFCON, where they failed to win a single game in a group that contained Cape Verde, Egypt and Mozambique.

Chris Hughton
Chris Hughton Pulse Ghana

“The Ghana Football Association wishes to announce that Chris Hughton has been relieved of his duties as head coach of the senior National team with immediate effect,” a statement from the GFA said.

“The Executive Council has also taken a decision to dissolve the technical team of the Black Stars. The Ghana Football Association will in the coming days provide a roadmap on the future direction of the Black Stars.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Ghana have now been eliminated from the group stage of their last three tournaments – two AFCONs and the World Cup.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kudus scores brace for Ghana in 3-2 win against South Korea, follows Ahmed Musa's footsteps

‘This is what we call quality’ – Asamoah Gyan reacts to Kudus’ goal against Egypt

Ghana 2-2 Mozambique: Black Stars on the brink of elimination

Ghana 2-2 Mozambique: Black Stars on the brink of AFCON 2023 elimination

Chris Hughton talks about calculations needed for Ghana to reach AFCON knockout stage

Chris Hughton talks about calculations needed for Ghana to reach AFCON knockout stage

Mohammed Kudus returns as Ghana names starting XI against Egypt

Mohammed Kudus returns as Ghana names starting XI against Egypt